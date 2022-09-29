Bulgaria, China to strengthen friendship – Vice president

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Iotova said that her country would continue to consolidate friendship with China for the benefit of both countries.

Iotova said this in a letter to an online celebration marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria.

“I will like to emphasise the dynamic development of China in recent years,’’ Iotova said, adding that China had become an indispensable factor in the world.

She said this year also marks 73 years of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China, and described the period as “seven decades of mutual trust and respect’’.

According to her, the two countries will continue to tap their potential in a number of areas.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said Sino-Bulgarian relations had achieved great progress in recent years, a symbol and example of the flourishing development of bilateral ties between China and countries in central and Eastern Europe.

Dong spoke highly of Bulgaria’s adherence and commitment to the one-China principle.

According to her, Bulgaria is an important partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the Balkans, as well as a strategic partner in the fields of economy, trade, culture, education, science and technology.

China marks its National Day on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/NAN)

