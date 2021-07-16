Bulama elected head, chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics

The Committee of Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria, has elected Mr Waziri Bulama, Chairman of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi,as its chairman.

The Committee Secretary, Mr Ja’afaru Adamu said in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday that Bulama, former Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC),is to serve in that capacity for three years.

“Bulama, an architect,is expected to bring to bear, his wealth of experience and contact within and outside the party, as well as the government, for the benefit of the Federal Polytechnics,” he said.

The secretary explained that the committee is a collection of all Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, and inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said that the governing councils were responsible for the formulation of policies and the general supervision of the polytechnics, on behalf of President Buhari. (NAN)

