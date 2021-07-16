Bulama elected head, chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics

July 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



of Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria, has elected Mr Waziri Bulama, of  Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-,as its .

, Mr Ja’afaru said in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday that Bulama, former of All Progressives (APC), to serve in that capacity for three years.

“Bulama, an architect, expected to bring to bear, his wealth of experience and contact within and outside party, as well as government, for benefit of the Federal Polytechnics,” he said.

The explained a collection of all Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics recently approved by Buhari, and inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu.

He said governing councils were responsible for the formulation of policies and the general supervision of the polytechnics, on behalf of Buhari. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,