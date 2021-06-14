BUK warns students against protesting death of colleague

Bayero University Kano (BUK), has warned its students against protesting the death of a 200-level student, who was crushed by a moving vehicle.

The Secretary, Information and Pub of the University, Malam Lamara Garba, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the deceased, Kamaluddeen Moshood of the department of accounting, died on Saturday at the National Orthopedic Hospital Dala, following injuries he sustained during the accident.

Garba explained that Moshood was hit by a fast-moving vehicle outside the University on June 8, 2021, at about 10:00 pm.

The secretary further said that on receiving the report of the accident, the Vice Chancellor directed the Dean of Students Affairs to visit the scene and take all necessary action.

“The driver of the vehicle was apprehended while the victim was rushed to the hospital under the supervision of the University Director of Health Services for prompt medical attention.

“While at the hospital, preliminary investigations revealed that Moshood had a severe leg injury and needed to have his leg amputated to save his life.

“It was in the process of stabilizing his health that he died,” he said.

“The University did everything possible to save the life of Moshood, so any student(s) caught protesting will be decisively dealt with.

“All serious-minded students are advised to face their studies and prepare for the forthcoming second semester examination, which will begin soon,” he said.

Garba said that the University management extends its heartfelt condolences to the deceased family, his associates and the entire members of the University community.

He revealed that the university has requested the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently construct pedestrians’ bridge near the main gate of the new campus for students to cross over the highway. (NAN)