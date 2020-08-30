BUK: First female communications professor bags international award

A group, MassMediaNG, has honoured Prof. Hajara Umar-Sanda, for being the first female professor in the Department of Mass Communications, Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

According to a fact sheet of the university, Sanda was recognised by the organisation along side nine other female professors in the field of media and journalism disciplines in the country.





It explained that the organisation focuses at promoting research and scholarly works, to achieve academic excellence in Mass Media and Comunication disciplines.

Sanda is the only female academics from northern Nigeria to received the award for her outstanding contributions toward giving Mass Communications a facelift.







Other recipients of the awards were the pioneer female Professor of Mass Communications in Nigeria, Chinyere Stella-Okunna, the first female Professor in Public Relations, Victoria Ajala and the first female Professor of Mass Communications from the University of Lagos, Prof. Abigail.







Sanda holds a PhD, M.A. and B.A. Mass Communications from the Bayero University, Kano, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Education. (NAN)