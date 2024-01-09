Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBUK dismisses rumour of fake professors
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

BUK dismisses rumour of fake professors

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
38

The Vice- Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano,  Prof. Sagir Abbas, has dismissed an allegation that the institution has 20 fake professors.

In a release he issued on Tuesday, the vice-chancellor described the allegations

 as malicious and dangerous.

“The  management of Bayero University,  Kano, has noticed the circulation of a fake publication on social media on the discovery of some 100  fake professors working in Nigerian universities.

“Without hesitation, we wish to state that the alleged publication was malicious, doctored, fallacious, and capable of denting Bayero University’s hard earned reputation,” he said.

 Sagir noted that the  publication  claimed that  20 of the fake professors were discovered in BUK.

We emphatically deny the existence of such in our highly-reputable institution of learning.

“This can be attested to by the recent global rankings released by internationally-reputable universities’ assessors.

“Equally, it should be noted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had denied the existence of any fake professors in our universities.

“Therefore, the management of Bayero University,  Kano, wishes to assure  members of the general public that the said 20 fake professors are not staff of the university, as they only exist in the figment of the imagination of the authors of the fake news.

“We call on people to disregard the said publication.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Bayero University, Kano,  places high premium on quality and standards in all its activities, a policy which has contributed to aattainment of feats and recognitions.

“Recently, BUK ranked the fifth best university in Nigeria in terms of research, training and quality of academic programmes, and second best in Nigeria in terms of international outlook, by the United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education.

“In addition, the university was adjudged  third best value university for international students, by another international educational database assessor, Study Abroad Aide, based in South Korea.

(NAN) 

By Aminu Garko

Previous article
Network laments climate change, reviews draft policies for Kaduna
Next article
Sadiya Umar-Farouq returns home after hours of interrogation by EFCC operatives
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.