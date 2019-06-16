BUK convocation: Buhari expresses commitment to end insecurity

#TrackNigeria- President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to bringing an end to insecurity in the country.

The president gave the assurance in an address at the 35th convocation of Bayero University, Kano, on Saturday.

The president was represented on the occasion by the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rashid.

“We shall consolidate on the gains we have recorded in tackling insecurity and we intend to rise to the occasion by confronting other security challenges, such as banditry, kidnapping and other manifestations of insecurity in our peace loving country,” he said.

The president urged Nigerian universities and other tertiary education institutions to supply skilled manpower that would run industries and public services.

“I challenge our universities to transform themselves into change agents by committing themselves to conducting research,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza-Bello, said over 9,571 students graduated at the ceremony.

He said 6,174 of the graduates received first degrees, while 3,405 were awarded higher degrees and post-graduate diplomas.

The university conferred honorary doctoral degrees on three eminent Nigerians on the occasion.

They were Mr Tony Elumelu, awarded DBA (Doctor of Business Administration, Sen Bello Hayatu-Gwarzo, LLD, and Dr Folake Solanke, the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, LLD.

Also, Prof. Abdulkadir Dangambo, who retired from the university, was awarded the rank of Emeritus Professor.

On behalf of the awardees, Elumelu thanked the University Senate and Governing Council for honoring them.

Elumelu said that Tony Elumelu Foundation had supported 7,250 young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, including 1,000 from Northern Nigeria, in the last five years.

According to him, the foundation aims to create direct job opportunities and businesses among young talented youths.

“The private sector is supporting the youth, I urge the Federal Government to provide enabling environment for education and health sector to be improved upon,’’ he said.

The Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, were among dignitaries who attended the ceremony. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

