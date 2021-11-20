BUK appoints Lamara Garba as Head of Public Affairs Directorate

The Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has approved the appointment of Mr Lamara Garba, as the Head of Directorate of Public Affairs of the institution.



The Deputy Registrar, Establishment Matters, Hajiya Binta Yahaya-Kofar-Na’isa, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday in Kano.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, until his appointment, Garba was the Secretary, Information and Publication of the university.

Garba, who was a veteran journalist, worked with the New Nigerian Newspapers and holds B. A and M. Sc in Mass Communication.



The statement said that Garba succeeded Malam Ahmad Shehu, who has been moved to the Directorate of General Administration, as Director.



Similarly, the statement said that Malam Bala Garba-Abdullahi has been appointed as the university’s Information and Publication Secretary.



Garba-Abdullahi was also a veteran journalist, who worked with the New Nigerian Newspapers and holds Masters Degree in Communication Studies.



The statement added that Mustafa Ibrahim has been transferred from Data Unit of the Directorate of Establishment Matters to head the Advancement Office.



It said that all the appointments took immediate effects while handing over and taking over should be completed within one week. (NAN)

