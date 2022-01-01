BUK ’92 Alumni sustains N1m annual scholarships for indigent Students

The Bayero University Kano (BUK) Class ’92 Alumni Forum has donated the sum of one million Naira as it sustains the annual scholarship to indigent students of the alma mater.

The forum, which is an umbrella alumni association of old students who graduated from the institution in 1992.

Apart from the annual N1 million scholarship it introduced over five years ago, the 1992 graduates also provides other interventions during its annual reunion.

The forum’s Chairman, Dahiru Muhammad Sa’id, while speaking at the sixth reunion of the association in Kano on Saturday, said the donation is just part of their many interventions.

He said, “The forum has achieved numerous achievements including sustained donation of N1m to indigent students to help them settle their school fees, giving financial assistance to families of deceased members of the forum and payment of compensation to inmates at correctional facilities and visitation to orphanage homes.

“We have also supported flood victims at IDP camps in Jibia, Katsina state, settled hospital bills to indigent patients at some hospitals in Kano state as well as our routine support for social functions to our bereaved colleagues,” Sa’id added.

The chairman also said since its inception in 2016, the forum has never relented in extending its sustained support, not even in 2020 that COVID-19 pandemic disrupted virtually everything.

Earlier, the forum, led by Associate Professor of Mass Communication, Dr Hajara Umar Sanda, presented the N1m cheque to BUK Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas on Friday.

She said the donation is to help the less privileged students to settle their tuition fees, while promising to sustain the tradition.

Responding while receiving the the cash cheque, Professor Abbas thanked the forum for sustaining annual donation of N1 million and other interventions and called on other alumni groups of the institution to emulate the union.

