Building workers capacity’ll boost nation’s development – Ajaero

By Adedeji Egbebi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday said that building the capacity of workers through training would help contribute to the development of the nation.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, stated this at the 31st Annual Industrial Relations Seminar of the Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) in Ado-Ekiti.

The theme of the seminar is, “Social dialogue as a vehicle for promoting decent work and industrial harmony”.

Ajaero, represented by the state NLC Chairman, Mr Kolapo Olatunde, said that workers would not be able to face those he described as, ’ forces of retrogression’, without requisite capacity.

He described the union as a giant within the trade union family and commended the leadership for organising the seminar for members.

He pointed out that the theme of the seminar was essential as employers needed to create equitable working conditions for workers.

The NLC president commended the leadership of NUCFRLANMPE for ensuring that members had good welfare package.

According to him, this is important because NUCFRLANMPE members are mostly affected in workplace abuse of right and privileges.

”The rate of occupational accident and exposure to hazards occurs more in 5he chemical and footwear companies.

”I have seen amputation of various kinds, mangling of body parts and gruesome deaths that reminds us of the Ikorodu disaster in Lagos,” he said.

The labour leader said that decent work should be accompanied with fair wages, safe environment , equal opportunities and the recognition of human rights at every level of the workforce.

“Let this seminar be a beacon of inspiration, a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating a world where every worker’s right are respected.

“We protect workers in our sector, we must organise better, we must reduce the prevalence of accident in our work place,” he added.

In his solidarity message, Mr John Adaji, President, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers, said that productive employment and decent work were key elements to achieving poverty reduction.

He also said that decent job was critical in the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Adaji, however, urged participants to make profound recommendations on how to use social dialogue to promote industrial harmony. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

