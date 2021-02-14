The Director General, National information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE has said that a nation can only prosper when it creates strong technological ecosystem, which is a common feature among innovative countries.

The DG stated this on Thursday, at the Agency’s Headquarters, when he received a delegation from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) led by the president, Dr Ikechukwu Nnamani.

The DG observed that even though it was reported that Nigeria spends more on telecommunications services beyond what is spent on food and health, still more needs to be done to grow the sector.

He emphasised that Federal Government is providing enabling environment in terms of policy, guidelines and regulations by involving relevant stakeholders to achieve the three key focus areas that drive digital economy. The focus areas, he said, are; lower Internet and connectivity, digital identity and digital payment system.

He noted that these and other initiatives are being worked on by the Honourable Minister of communications and Digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

The DG particularly noted that the Honourable Minister is working at top speed to address the challenges that may impact on the smooth operation of the broadband policy and the rights of way.

The NITDA boss also urged the leadership of the ATCON that as the umbrella body of the entire critical stakeholder in the telecommunication Industry, to ensure that Nigeria’s drive to a digital economy is achieved and achieved fast.

Speaking earlier, the President of ATCON, Ikechukwu Nnamani, hinted that the organisation promotes convergence of technology and services and its membership profile is made up of indigenous and multinational telecommunications and ICT companies operating in Nigeria.

He therefore sought for all possible collaborations with NITDA given its unique place not only as the agency in charge of regulating Information technology in Nigeria, but also the agency to drive and deepen information technology in the country.

ATCON is a professional non-profit umbrella organisation of telecommunication companies in Nigeria, formed by technocrats in the industry to facilitate and accelerate growth and development of the Nigerian telecommunications industry.