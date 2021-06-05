Mr Thomas Oluyori, an educationist, has advocated estanlishment of more technical schools to help reduce high rate of unemployment in the country.

Oluyori, who is the Proprietor of The Great Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

According to him, more technical schools will make students self-employed and fetch them job opportunities after graduation.

He however called on government at all levels to help establish more technical schools in the country to help reduce the rates of unemployed graduates roaming around the streets.

He noted that technical schools deserved more priority than building more science schools at the moment.

“Government must invest heavily in building technical schools with standard facilities and training experts.

“Every student should partake and learn something new for few years before a certificate can be awarded.

“Technical schools are safer for young graduates because they will be self employed and not necessarily wait for white collar job and will not be roaming about after graduation.

“Technical schools will instill in them self-confidence and independence. They can learn furniture, electrical works, painting, building, goldsmith, barbing, cloth weaving, entrepreneurship skills and even computer,” he said.

The proprietor however called on stakeholders in education and Non-Governmental Organisations to embark on ‘Operation Building’ technical schools.

Oluyori however advised parents to invest on their children education and stop waiting for government free education programme.

“Parents should try and sponsor their children education. Enrolling them in technical schools and see what they becomes in few years time,” he said. (NAN)

