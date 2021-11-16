Building collapse: Lawyer says insurance pre-requisite to granting approval

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Ogedi Ogu, on Tuesday urged the state government to make insurance a pre-requisite to granting approval for buildings.

Ogu spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in reaction to the recent collapse of a 21-storey building at Ikoyi, Lagos.

NAN reports that on Nov. 8, a 21-storey building collapsed on Gerrard Road Ikoyi, killing at least 32 people.

“What are the basic things that must be provided before a building approval is granted?

“Insurance is one of the criteria for obtaining a building approval especially that of this nature.

Ogu called for on-the-spot assessment of necessary documentations, by governments, before granting approval for buildings.

“I, therefore, urge the requisite ministry to sit up and be more alive to its responsibilities so as to avoid a repeat of such an occurrence,” he said.

Ogu commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives to the building collapse.

He said that such families were entitled to compensation.

“The families of the deceased reserve the right to proceed against the construction company for being negligent,” he said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 32 bodies including that of the owner of the building have been so far recovered from the debris. (NAN)

