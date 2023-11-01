Building a virile economy transcends political affiliations – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday that building a viral economy for the country transcended political party affiliations.

Wiki stated this when leaders of ethnic groups from the Niger Delta region paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

The minister urged the leaders of Niger Delta to support President Bola Tinubu, irrespective of political party differences, to achieve his renewed hope agenda and set the country on the path to sustainable development.

According to him, the task of developing Nigeria and building a virile economy transcends political party affiliations.

He reiterated his unflinching loyalty to President Tinubu for believing in him and his capacity to deliver as the minister of FCT.

He assured the Niger Delta leaders that he was not threatened by any political gimmicks being perpetuated by his opponents.

Wike expressed his resolve to remain firm and undistracted, considering the enormity of the responsibility given to him by Tinubu.

“I have not lost focus, and I will not lose focus. What is important today is to support Mr President to achieve his eight-point agenda of renewed hope.

“So, in the course of this work, some people may not be happy, and some people will be happy.

“I want to urge you to continue to support Mr. President, so that at the end of the day all of us will be happy,” the minister said.

Earlier, Mr Kingsley Kuku, who led the delegation, explained that the visit was to assure Wike of their support to enable him to succeed on his enormous tasks.

Kuku, a former Co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, warned Wike’s political opponent that any attack on the minister would be considered as an affront to the collective interest of the region.

“Wike, with a strong socio-political root in the Niger Delta region is not a political orphan.

“So, we consider it a serious threat, the call for the minister’s sack and the blackmail of the President with denial of electoral or political support in 2027 if he fails to sack Wike, “ he said.

He also expressed concerns about the claim of exclusive ownership and monopoly of the administration of FCT, Abuja, by a certain ethnic and religious group in the country.

He described the assertion as “senseless, childish, proud, irresponsible and divisive”. (NAN)

