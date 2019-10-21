Building a career, By Fatima Mohammed Ali

Career entails an individuals training either in a job or profession over his or her lifetime. It also means a progress or action taken by a person throughout his/her life. Building a career actually takes a time but with effort and patience, success follows suit.

It is therefore expected for an individual to first do a critical reflection of his or herself by asking a question, “what is it that I am so good at? Try to see how you can build upon it before developing those skills, as this will help you see success in the career you are trying to build. As the saying also goes “Pursuing a career is far more rewarding than focusing entirely on a particular job”.

Building a career is exciting because it gives you the opportunity to create your life the way you want. Though in some instances, others feel scared and reluctant when they do not know what to build themselves upon and that’s why, it is also important to shape your life by doing what you have passion for it.

Passion enables one to be convinced in doing what he or she loves, whereas it helps one to sustain his or her career.

Keeping in mind what gives you greatest happiness and having a clear picture of your life is also something worthy of taking into consideration because it gives your life more direction to set the goals in a career.

However, it is expected for an individual to keep in touch with experienced people, with those who have same career you want to build yourself with and checking information related to that particular career is of high importance too. This will give you the liberty to learn more, save your time and resources, support you and boost you to improve the career.

You have to be yourself, know which career will be suitable for you and have passion on what ever career you are passionate about and always seeks Allah’s guidance in the career you are interested in.

Building a career can be a little bit tricky. Be good to yourself, believe in yourself and indulge yourself to do things that will make you feel great. Love your career, with courage and commitment everything that you have targeted will also be a success.

Ali, is a Part Three Student of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.