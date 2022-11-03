Builders Council trains 745 N-Power beneficiaries in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has inaugurated monitoring and evaluation component training for 745 N-Power Batch ‘C’ in Sokoto State.

Inaugurating the training in Sokoto on Thursday, Mr Samson Opeluwah, the council Chairman, said the programme aimed at assisting the nation’s economy as well as ensure breading of professionals in building sector.

He said the present batch would be trained for nine months, starting from March this year.

“This is to ensure that we evaluate and monitor building projects to see that it complies with agreed specifications so as not to put lives in danger.

“You are agents of turning around Nigeria for good, as building collapse is not a good news for our country.

“The essence of this inauguration became very necessary to help curb incessant cases of building collapse and other related challenges in Nigeria,” he said.

Opeluwah noted that the N-Power programme as initiated by the Federal government has positively changed many lives.

According to him the training which is of nine months duration had so far engage no fewer than 10,000 beneficiaries of N-Power Build project for Batch A, B and C in Sokoto state within three years.

“The training drive was aimed at strengthening focus on trainees to learn, achieve proficiency, expertise and required bardic knowledge with certification by CORBON against building collapse

“N-Power programme is a well thought-out initiative, hence the vision of assisting our youths to acquire skills capable of making them self-reliant, as having skilled youths is pivotal to national development.

“Today, the large turnout of trainees we have seen here is a testament that the N-Power has helped unemployed youths to acquire skills capable of making them self-reliant.

“Moreover, this goes to explain that the programme has changed the lives of many unemployed youths,” he said.

Malam Shehu Ahmad, the state Implementation Committee Chairman of CORBON, noted that the training of young men and women was a good omen that would launch the unemployed to the next level of self development.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Aliyu Binji, appreciated CORBON for the opportunity and assured that the beneficiaries would practice the knowledge and experience acquired.

Binji appreciate the federal government for the opportunity given to them in actualising their dream of serving humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the beneficiaries were symbolically presented with builders kids. (NAN)

