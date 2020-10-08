Build on legacies of your forefathers- Wase urges new Emir of Zazzau

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has congratulated HRHAhmed Bamalli, on his ascension to the throne as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

In a congratulatory massage signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Umar-Puma, Wase called on the new emir to build on the legacies of his forefathers.

He urged the new emir to uphold the sanctity of the throne and the traditional institution in general.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Ahmed Bamali for his well deserved appointment as the Emir of Zazzau by the Kaduna State government.