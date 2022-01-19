Buhari’s visit: FRSC issues traffic advisory in Kaduna

Some roads in Kaduna township will be closed to traffic as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the state on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

Mr Hafiz Mohammed, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The president is expected to pay a two-day working visit to the state to inaugurate some projects in Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna Township.

Mohammed identified the roads as Alkali Road, Murtala Squar, -Tafawa Balewa Way, Kachia Road ABS-Command Junction, Muhammad Buhari Way and Yakubu Gowon way.

He said the others are Kawo Fly over, Aliyu Makama Road, Barnawa; Kaduna-Mando-B/Gwari Road, Sultan Road and Lokoja Road, Rigasa.

“Motorist are advised to take advantage of the alternative roads provided – Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Kaduna Western Bye-pass and Ibrahim Yakowa Road through NNPC Junction,’’ he said.

The sector commander said the FRSC would deploy adequate personnel and logistics to ensure free flow of traffic throughout the visit.

He urge the residents and motorists to call FRSC on 122 for any emergency or National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM Abuja on 08052998090 and 09067000015. (NAN)

