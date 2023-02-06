Buhari’s tweet on Tinubu’s ‘best’ triggers war of words between Keyamo, Dogara

A war of words broke out Sunday between Minister of State (Labour) Festus Keyamo, SAN and former Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Actually, it was Dogara’s reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet that elicited an angry riposte from Keyamo.

I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/ti2wrJDYjh — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 4, 2023

Dogara while responding to Muhammadu Buhari’ tweet said, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire.Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria,really? Fake certificates,fake parentage,golden triangle escapades,racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire.

I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire.Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria,really? Fake certificates,fake parentage,golden triangle escapades,racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire. https://t.co/zLk3heSNdx — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 4, 2023

Enter Keyamo:

However, the situation degenerated as Festus Keyamo joined the fray with his tweet, saying:

“My brother and law school mate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been

My brother and law school mate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been https://t.co/32q2cigtUj — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 5, 2023

Dogara did not take Keyamo’s tweet lying low as he replied thus:

“My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”

My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category. https://t.co/PzaiQEhpSi — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 5, 2023