By Ismaila Chafe

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmed, has described as fake the social media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on 20-day vacation to London on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some online media outfits, including Saharareporters and summitpostnews, on Saturday reported that the president departed Abuja on April 9, 2022, for another three weeks vacation in London.

NAN observed that the summitpostnews quoted a statement issued by one of the president’s spokesmen allegedly saying that the Nigerian leader would be back in Abuja on May 10, 2022.

However, Ahmed on his verified twitter account on Saturday dismissed the reports, saying:

”The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is fake.

”The president is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”

NAN also reports that there is no statement from the Presidency, as at the time of filing this report, confirming the president’s trip to London as being speculated by the online media. (NAN)

