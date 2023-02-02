Buhari’s team participates in burial of Emir of Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari says the demise of Dr. Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, the first-class traditional ruler (Emir) of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, has deprived the nation of a formidable agent of development, saying that the nation will never forget his excellent leadership qualities.

In a message to the Emirate Council at the burial of the late Emir delivered by a government delegation, President Buhari said that the country will never forget the outstanding service of the Emir in his 28-year reign.

The Presidential message, which was delivered by the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, reiterated the role of the late Emir in the global quest for a sustainable living environment, saying that he leaves a mark as a recognized leader in re-forestation and the restoration of the green ecosystem.

President Buhari condoled with the grieving family members, the Dutse Emirate Council and the entire people of the state and urged them to sustain the worthy causes championed by the late Emir.

The delegation which included the Minister of Power, Engineer Aliyu Abubakar, the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Hon. Umar El-Yakub, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Presidential Protocol Liaison Officer, Shehu Usman Bello was first allowed a view of the corpse to offer prayers before its internment.

The Galadiman Dutse, Alhaji Basiru Muhammed Sunusi who is an older brother of the deceased and Hajiya Gaji Muhammad Sunusi, senior wife of the late Emir said they were pleased with the President for identifying with the family at their difficult moment.

Governor Abubakar Badaru, the Emir of Hadejia, Dr. Adamu Abubakar Maje who is the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III who all received the presidential delegation thanked President Buhari for honoring the people of the State at their moment of grief.

They prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Emir and for a peaceful election leading to a successful transition of power by President Buhari to his elected successor.