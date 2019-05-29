Buhari’s second term will bring progress – NASS member

Hon. Umar Bago, an aspirant for Speakership of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday expressed optimism on President Muhammadu Buhari political commitment to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

Bago told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that Buhari remained a man of integrity, with great love for Nigeria.

He advised Buhari to do more in the areas of security, roads construction and job creation to tackle youth restlessness in the country.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to show more commitment to its anti-corruption war by prosecuting those found wanting.

He said that bold steps on diversification of the nation economy should be intensified to salvage the country.

Bago explained that it is not in the interest of the country to depend solely on oil to the detriment of the rich natural endowments of the country.

”Nigerians expect that more impetus should be given to the exploration and exploitation of other sources of revenue as well as massive investment in the agriculture sector,” he said.

Bago, who is representing Chanchaga federal constituency of Niger, advised the President to allocate more funds for power, railways, airports, hospitals, schools as well as health care delivery.

”Mr President should look at possibility of establishing the Peoples Bank with flexible laws that will help ordinary Nigerian get capital to start business,” he said. (NAN)