Buhari’s rail projects deliberate attempt at job creation- Amaechi

March 14, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, News



Minister Rotimi Amaechi says President Muhammadu Buhari’s major aim investing in rail construction all over the is to create Nigerian youths.

Amaechi, who stated this on Sunday in a statement by his Media aide, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said that all the ongoing projects would contribute to the GDP of the because they make economic sense.According to him, the Eastern rail line when it commences will generate between 20,000 and 50,000 jobs aside businesses that will open up along the rail corridor.

“Let us look at the economic benefits, in the course of doing the viability  of this project,  that is when I discovered that there are so much natural resources on that ,  iron ore all over the North East,  there is Coal between Benue and Enugu.

“What this does is that it provides logistics the movement of such natural resources or value addition. You have access to the sea through a cheap means , in the cause of the construction of the rail line from Abuja to Maiduguri is about 1000 km.

“The minimum I expect they can is between 20,000 and 50,000 workers, if we must achieve it and at the conclusion of construction, imagine how many number of workers will employed at the industrial park at the seaport.” The essence of the President’s investment in the project is to create , he hopes that we are able to grow the economy of through Transportation,  create in the cause of these infrastructure.

“And at the end of the construction,  we expect those who do businesses in to able to acquire land and site industries along the rail corridor,” Amaechi said.He said that the most significant rail projects were the Lagos-Kano because it moves 30 million   tonnes of cargo per year and the -Maiduguri route is expected to move about 11million tonnes of cargo when completed.Speaking on complaints on the fare for Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor, Amaechi stated that rail services was not meant for passengers alone, that cargoes were  most important.He  said that the ministry was working on getting for Lagos-Calabar, which will commence once there is fund.

Amaechi, however, said that the target of the Ministry was to complete the construction of all infrastructure that are of economic benefit to the at the short and long term. (NAN)

