Buhari’s Portugal award, a testament of good leadership — APC S/Africa

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, says the conferment of the Portuguese highest National Honour on President Muhammadu Buhari is a testament of his unique leadership and laudable achieve­ments in critical sectors.

The chapter congratulated the president on the Award and for a successful visit to Portugal on the invitation of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The diaspora group, in a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman, Mr Bola Babarinde, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Sanni David, on Sunday described the Award as “a well deserved honour”.

The chapter noted that the conferment of the highest National Honour, Collar of the Order of Prince Henry, on the president in Lisbon on June 30, exemplifies him “as a man of integrity and widely respected.”

“The Award which is reserved for Portuguese Heads of State, and some distinguished foreign recipients, is a testament of the quality leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and his laudable achievements in critical sectors in the last seven years.

“Today, President Muhammadu Buhari is the first Nigerian Head Of Government to be so honoured.

“It is in the light of these achievements that the APC Diaspora Chapter in South Africa led by Engr. Bola Babarinde is celebrating our President for flying the flag higher and making Nigerians home and abroad proud of our country,” it said.

According to it, the positive implication of the visit for the country is the renewed diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Portugal.

The group noted that the visit would further cement bilateral relations on trade and investment between the two countries.

The chapter added that the visit would also attract foreign direct investments to Nigeria; making Nigeria the investment destination of choice and making Nigerians proud of their country amongst the comity of Nations.

The group said that the president’s engagement with members of the Nigerian community in Portugal on matters affecting them and developments at their homeland had proven this.

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare with his Portuguese counterpart will also assist Nigeria in the engagement of our youths, create employment and increase economic activities in that sector.

“The first MoU will see Nigeria and Portugal engage in fruitful exchange programmes and facilitate expertise transfer for sports development amongst other areas, while the second is on youth capacity building and development with the European nation,” it said. (NAN)

