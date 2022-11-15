By Peter Amine

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in the last seven years compelled governors of other political parties to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bagudu, who is the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, stated this in on Tuesday at the flag off of APC presidential campaign in Jos.

“Because of what of you have done, we have seen governors decamping from other political parties into APC.

“When you came on board, many states were owing their workers’ salaries for months but you assisted them to clear the areas of salaries,” he said.

The chairman said that the APC governors would support Sen. Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima to continue with the good works of the APC-led Federal Government.

“On behalf of the 22 APC governors, we are 100 per cent in support of Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

“We are confident in winning a free and square election as you (Buhari) has inculcated in us,” he said.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi who spoke on behalf of youths, said that Tinubu would replicate what he did in Lagos as governor and Shettima would replicate achievements as Borno governor.

“As youth of this country, we are going to mobilise ourselves from state to state, community to community and house to house for Tinubu.

“This coming 2023 election is about the younger generation, it is not about Tinubu or Shettima but about the generations yet on born.

“We’re going campaign across the country and we are going to win.

“Let me congratulate Tinubu/Shettima ahead, come 2023 we are going to escort you to the villa,” he said.

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River in his remarks, said that all South South states of the would massively vote for the APC considering what the party had been able to do for the country.

Plateau APC governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, thanked the party for chosing Plateau to flag off its campaign.

Yilwatda said that APC would not regret the decision assuring the members that the Plateau would not disappoint in any form.(NAN)

