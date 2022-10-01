Buhari’s non-interference policy, pillar of current democratic process – Bagudu 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Saturday, said a key pillars of the current democratic experiment in the country, is President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of ‘non- interference with judicial process’.



The governor made this observation in Birnin Kebbi while interacting with Journalists as part of activities marking the 62nd independence anniversary of the country.



According to him, it is this commendable disposition of Mr President that has made a lot of Nigerians rekindle their faith in the democratic process.



“I am an optimist and I believe our politics is progressing, from 1999 to date; we have seen increasing confidence by Nigerians in the political process.



”Nigerians are now able to elect whoever they want; the legislative arm is improving; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been working very hard.



“Under President Muhammadu Bihari, he promised that he is not going to interfare with elections and we saw a ruling party loosing elections; sometimes we even win elections but we loose in the court room.



“Bayelsa and Zamfara States are typical examples where APC won, but was overturned in court and we did not see the president going out of his way to say that since we won the elections, we must keep it.



“The last election in Osun, we had a fair chance, we thought we will win, but we did not and President Buhari congratulated the person declared winner; we believe this is a positive development”, he aid.



Bagudu also commended the political parties for conducting “relatively” peaceful and fair primary elections, as affirmed by independent monitoring groups, saying it was a remarkable political achievement.



He noted with satisfaction that Nigerian politics was gradually becoming more modernised as delegates elected candidates based on credibility and competence, not sentiment or religion.



The governor said President Buhari treated all parts of Nigeria equally, regardless of party affiliation, adding that APC government had done well even with the meagre resources at its disposal.



On security, Bagudu, who harped on local policing,said he was ready to support anything that would enhance security of lives and property of Nigerians.



The governor assured that governors in states affected by banditry were working in harmony, apart from deploying different tactics to ensure that the menace was brought to an end.



Bagudu also said that his administration had been able to lure investors to invest in the state, particularly in the agriculture sector, with companies like Labana Rice Mills, WACOT Rice Ltd, Lolo Rice Mills operating in the state. (NAN)

