Buhari’s nephew, Ibrahim Dauda, dies in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President (media and publicity), Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, President Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,

