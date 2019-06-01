Buhari’s govt has lapses but he presents himself achiever – Ex – NBA Chairman

By Ibrahim Mohammed

#TrackNigeria – Pioneer chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Suleja Branch in Niger State, north central Nigeria, Barrister Enyeribe Celestine Chukwu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid mistakes he made during the first lap of his administration.

Buhari who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,APC was sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019.

Chukwu, who made the call in an interview with Newsdiaryonline, lamented that the administration ‘‘did not really start well in 2015 and did not finish well equally’’.

According to him ‘‘there are a lot of lapses even though he (the President) presented himself as an achiever’’.

He pointed out that the President scored low in the area of economy, job creation and the general welfare of Nigerians.

In this vein, the lawyer posited that ‘‘it is difficult to place Buhari as an achiever’’.

Commenting of expectations from him in the next four years, the NBA former chairman ‘‘urged President Buhari to apply utmost diligence in the choice of cabinet appointees with a view to ‘‘correcting past mistakes’’ especially in the area of security.

He said Nigeria needs to be revamped in so many sectors including education, healthcare facilities amongst others.

However, Chukwu, noted that ‘‘Buhari has been tagged as Mr. Integrity, no doubt I give it to him. But that alone cannot put food on our tables’’.

Besides, he called for the establishment of ‘‘constitutional courts to deal with constitutional and electoral matters so, that the regular courts can run their course without interference’’.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari first came to power in 1983 as military head of state in the West Africa country after a coup, he also staged three unsuccessful come back through ballot in 2003, 2007 and 2011. But was fourth time lucky when he defeated then President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election and was re-election on February 23, 2019 for another four -year tenure.

