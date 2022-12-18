Buhari’s foresight gave Nigeria Correctional Service a new face – official

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s foresight gave the service a new face that has enhanced commitment to duty.

The National Public Relations Officer (NPRO) Assistant Controller of Corrections, (ACC) Umar Abubakar said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that President Buhari’s massive support has brought about a lot of changes that were evident in the service, adding that the new face currently unveiling was a work in progress.

He said ” I want to use this opportunity to appreciate President Buhari for his foresight in ensuring that there is a new face of NCoS.

“There are a lot of changes that have been done and still ongoing.

“I will refer to it as a work in progress because it is just part of the 2019 NCoS Act that was signed into law that brings about some of these changes.

“This is not a change in just uniform of the officers and men, or that of the inmates or even the change of logo, but a change in attitude, foresight, strength, energy to bring out the best from the service.

“So the personnel are ready to work and I’m sure that with this new changes, it will enable us give to the country the best in terms of security management of our dear nation, “he said.

Speaking about the the current status of the new custodial centres being constructed, Abubakar said that the one in Kano which was 3000 capacity facility was expected to be commissioned soon.

The NPRO said that the Kano custodial centre was almost 90 per cent completed while that of Karshi, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was also near completion.

“The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola put it at almost 65 to 70 per cent level of completion the last time he visited.

“It is expected that before the end of May, when the current president would be leaving office, it will be completed.

“Also the one taking place in Bori, Port harcourt has gone far, but I think there is more work to be done there.

“Above all, I’m sure the three should be completed possibly before the end of the present administration,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari changed the name of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) after signing the NCoS Act 2019 into law.

NAN also reports that the Federal Government said it would establish six modern custodial facilities in the six geo-political zones in the country to address curreny congestion in custodial centers . (NAN)