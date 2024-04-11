Buhari’s ex Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, passes on at 73

A former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has passed on at the age of 73. Dr Onu’s death was confirmed through a statement signed by Dr. Uzoma Onu, for the family.

The statement confirming the death of Dr Onu who served as a Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was made available to by NEWSDIARYONLINE.

It reads: “In total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the family of His Royal Highness, Late Eze David Aba Onu, Eze Adu of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State announces the death of our distinguished son, His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who died earlier today, the 11h day of April, 2024, at the age of 73 years.

“His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of old Abia State and was the first Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Governors (Nigeria Governors Forum). He was the former National Chairman/National Leader of defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). Also, he initiated and facilitated discussions that finally resulted in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that has been the ruling Political Party in the country since May 29,2015.

“Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, was the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a position he held for seven years having been re-appointed in the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buahri. He resigned as Minister and contested for the presidential primaries of the APC.

“As an illustrious son of our dear nation, he has travelled to all States of the Federation and almost every local governments and holds many traditional titles, some of which include: Ikeoha of Uburu, Ikemba of Afikpo, Ozuruigbo of Oshiri; Aka Ekpuchi Anyanwu of Izhia Kingdom, all in Ebonyi State; Ogbuagu of Abiriba, Ugochinyere of Umuahia, Enyioha of Alayi, Enyioma of Umuojima, Ekwueme of Ania, Ohafia, all in Abia State; Ozurumba of Orlu, Odiukonamba of Eziudo Mbaise, Ugochinyere of Owerri, Ugomba of Okwudor, all in Imo State; Akajiugo of Nnewi, Dikeora of Abagana, Eze Udo of Iseke Kingdom, Odezuruigbo of Enugwu Adazi Kingdom, Dikeora Ndigbo N’ukpo of Ukpo, all in Anambra State; Ekwueme of Amurri Ancient Kingdom, Obioha of Ekpulato

Ancient Kingdom, all in Enugu State; Okumada of Yala, Cross River State; Dike-Eji-Eme-Udo of Eastern States; the Akile of Ifon Orolu Kingdom, Osun State; Garkuwan Arewa of Maru, Zamfara State, Wey Sim of Nok, Kaduna State; Ibontili Otarok, Langtang Joint Traditional Rulers, Plateau State; Obi Eziokwu of Mushinland, Lagos State; Oguguo Ndigbo, Ndi Eze Northern States. He is the Togbe Kwami Vidza of Kpando District, Ghana. He is also the

Okenwa and Onyiba of Uburu.

“He was a distinguished and patriotic Nigerian who served the nation effectively and efficiently in all the numerous positions he held. A fine statesman, party leader, political strategist, brilliant scholar, outstanding intellectual, public speaker, teacher, lecturer, inventor, researcher, consultant, engineer, youth mobilizer, accomplished administrator, prolific author and poet, a man of great ideas as well as a distinguished man of exceptional principle, integrity, discipline and exemplary character. Our hearts are filled

with sorrow. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him for a long time to come. Burial arrangements will be communicated by.the family in due time.”