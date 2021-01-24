Buhari’s ecological fund project excites Kwara ex-commissioner

The immediate past commissioner for Special Duties in Kwara, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for executing ecological project in Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from the U. S. on Saturday that the Buhari-led administration deserve commendation for completing phase one of the ecological fund project.

The project was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on Friday at Patigi.

The ex-commissioner thanked the Federal Government for its timely intervention in controlling the gully erosion that almost cut off the main road leading to Patigi.

She however urged the federal government to approve the second phase of the project to give lasting solution to the annual gully erosion problem in the area.

“The entire people of Patigi LGA appreciates the President and Hon. Minister for the honour of coming to Patigi, and look forward to more of such visits when the second phase is awarded and completed,” she said. (NAN)