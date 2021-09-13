Buhari’s delegation in Kano to condole demise of Legendary Singer, ”Forest”

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is saddened by the passing away of legendary Hausa poet and singer, Alhaji Isyaku Mohammed, “Forest”

The president in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, described Forest’s demise as a great loss to nation’s political and cultural heritage.

In the message delivered on his behalf by the presidential aide, President Buhari said the late Forest was a household name in many parts of Nigeria.

The president noted that the deceased used his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions to campaign for his victory and that of candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“His music and that of his compatriots enthralled followers who kept faith with the party.

”He will forever remain in our thoughts. My condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” he said.

The family members, who spoke through Hajiya Habiba, the mother of the deceased, and two foremost singers, Dauda Kahutu “Rarara” and Yusuf Haruna (Baban Chinedu), expressed happiness with the president for standing with them in their moment of grief.

The other members of the delegation were Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the federation and Faruk Adamu Aliyu, the leader of the APC in Jigawa state. (NAN)

