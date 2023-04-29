Buhari’s delegation calls in on Musa Gwadabe’s family

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday followed up his condolence to the family of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) pillar, Musa Gwadabe with a mission to the deceased’s home in Kano.

According to a statement by the President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the president paid a fitting tribute to the former Labour Minister, describing him as a symbol of good leadership and values.

Represented by a delegation led by retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, Buhari told the family he shared the sadness of the family and his thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of mourning.

He said the late APC strongman was a “symbol of selfless leadership and led a life committed to values. His simplicity and humility are worthy examples for all.

“The strength and resilience he showed supporting me and the party are a source of inspiration to future generations of politicians. May his soul rest in peace.”

A friend of the deceased, Alhaji Sani Zangon-Daura, one-time Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, commended the President for keeping in touch with supporters and admirers.

They wished him good health and a fulfilling end to his two-term tenure.

All 12 children of the deceased and their mother, Hajiya Amina, were greeted by the delegation and prayers were said for the eternal repose of their father.

Prayers was also offered for a successful end of tenure of the President and for peace and stability in the country.

The delegation included the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar. (NAN)