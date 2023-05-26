Buhari’s completion of 3 power plants unprecedented-BMO

By Ali Baba-Inuwa

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the Buhari administration on the remarkable milestone in the power sector with the commissioning of the Kashimbilla and Dadin Kowa Hydropower Plants as well as the completion of the 1.3 billion dollars 700MW Zungeru Hydro Power Plant.



In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group stated that this achievement reflects President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to sustainable development, energy sufficiency and improved livelihood for all Nigerians.



“The commissioning of the Kashimbilla and Dadin Kowa Hydropower Plants marks significant strides in Nigeria’s pursuit of diversified energy sources. With capacities of 40 megawatts each, these plants will contribute immensely to our power generation capacity, improve access to electricity for communities and businesses in Taraba and Gombe States and their surrounding regions.



“This will stimulate economic growth, empower local industries, and uplift the living standards of the people residing in these areas,” it said.

BMO commended the Buhari-led Federal Government for its commitment to the successful completion of the 1.3 billion dollars Zungeru Hydro Power Plant.



“This monumental project, one of the largest hydroelectric power plants in Africa, and the second-largest hydroelectric power station in the country, behind the 760 megawatts Kainji Hydroelectric Power Station commissioned in 1968, showcases Nigeria’s determination to address our energy deficit and drive economic progress.

“With a capacity of 700 megawatts, it will provide clean and sustainable electricity to millions of Nigerians, facilitating industrial growth, attracting investments, and generating employment opportunities.

“The benefits of these three power projects extend far and wide, positively impacting the lives of Nigerians across various sectors. Access to reliable electricity is crucial for socio-economic development, and these hydroelectric power plants will significantly improve power supply, enhance productivity, and foster job creation. Moreover, they align with the Buhari administration’s commitment to promoting renewable energy sources, reducing our carbon footprint, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

“We call on all Nigerians to celebrate these milestones and recognize the positive impact they will have on our nation’s development trajectory. We urge the citizenry to support the government’s ongoing efforts in expanding our energy infrastructure, attracting further investments, and promoting sustainable development across all sectors of our economy,” the group added.(NAN)