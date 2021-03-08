Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Gambari, PS State House, others receive COVID-19 vaccines

The Chief of Staff to the , Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, on Monday received the Oxford/AstraZeneca -19 vaccine, at the State House Clinic, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Gen. Buba Marwa, and Senior Special Assistant to the on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also received the vaccine at the clinic.

NAN reports that Gambari and others administered the vaccine after frontline health workers as well as Muhammadu Buhari and Vice- Yemi Osinbajo, received theirs and Saturday, respectively.

NAN observed that the Chief Nursing of the State House Clinic, Esther Ibrahim, administered the vaccine on the affected officials.

They later presented with vaccination cards by the Chief Medical Director of the clinic, Husain Munir.

In his remarks, Gambari said the vaccination was painless and that he followed the foot steps of President Buhari who leadership alongside his deputy who received the jabs on Saturday.

He advised eligible Nigerians to take the vaccines as they had been verified to be safe.

”The more Nigerians are vaccinated the more we are safe,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar lauded the Buhari administration for providing the vaccines to the citizens in good times.

He also advised all eligible Nigerians to take the vaccine “because is safe and very useful”

Marwa, on his part, said ‘ ‘the vaccine is painless and I feel good.”

NAN gathered that the Secretary to of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was earlier scheduled to take his jab at the event, will now take later in the day alongside members of the Presidential Task Force on -19.

NAN reports that the ongoing public vaccination is meant to reassure Nigerians of the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine. (NAN)

