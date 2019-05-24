Buhari’s cabinet not divided over national carrier – Sirika

May 24, 2019 News, Politics, Project




Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja Pic 1 From left: Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01962/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 2. APC Chieftain in Adamawa State, Alhaji Musa Ahmed; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai and other senior Army Officers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01963/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 3. Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu (r) with the Minister of Finace, Mrs Kemi Adeosun at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01964/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 4. From left: Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01965/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said it was untrue that Federal Executive Council (FEC) was divided over mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

He spoke at the backdrop of comments purportedly made by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on the issue.  

In a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Friday, Sirika said that Amaechi may have been misquoted by a section of the media.

He said that FEC had always been one cohesive body that could not be divided over any issue.

According to Sirika, the Nigeria Air project has the full support of Council which deliberated on it and approved.

READ ALSO:   Tonto Dikeh signs N100m deal with Zikel cosmetics

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly had graciously done.

“I assure the general public, and more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that Nigeria Air project is fully alive and on course,” he said. (NAN)




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply