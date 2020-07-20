Buhari’s associate, Isma’ila Isa Funtua dies

July 20, 2020 Editor Featured, News, Politics, Project 0



Share the news

Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, mni  longtime friend and associate of President Muhammadu is dead.

said in a statement that he received the news of his associate’s death Monday evening with deep sadness.

There was however no official word about the cause of his death.

Senior Special Assistant to the President,Garba Shehu who announced his reaction to the incident said  Buhari “received with deep sadness on Monday evening information on passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, who was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).”

The President, he added, condoles with family members, government and people of Katsina State, and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected’’.

According to  Shehu,  Buhari believes “the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as Malam Funtua consistently stood by him in his political journey.”

The President prayed to Allah for repose of Malam Funtua’s soul, and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.


Share the news
Tags: , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*