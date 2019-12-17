Buhari’s ally, Ubandoman Daura loses mother

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by the demise of Hajiya Rakiyya Adamu, the mother of Alhaji Lawal Aliyu, Ubandoman Daura, his former Principal Personal Secretary when he was Military Head of State. She died at the age of 93.

In condolence message to the Ubandoma, his family and the Daura Emirate Council, President Buhari said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Hajiya Rakiyya who was widely respected for her outstanding community work across various domains in the Daura Emirate.”

“I pray to Allah to repose her soul and grant the family and the entire people of Daura Emirate the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The son, Alhaji Lawal who retired as a Director in the Federal Civil Service is also a close friend of the President.