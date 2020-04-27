Buhari’s address: Gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos, FCT, Ogun begins next week

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved “a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020” as the country battle COVID-19.

He announced this in a nationwide broadcast on Monday night. The president however said the ongoing FG imposed “lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.”

He “Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

However, he added, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Unveils fresh measures

The president also announced fresh measures. Listing the measures he said: “a.There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

“b. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

“c. Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

“d. We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.

He said the Presidential Task Force shall provide sector specific details to allow for preparations by Governments, businesses and institutions.

In respect to the above guidelines, State Governors may choose to adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above, the president said.

“To support our businesses and traders, the monetary and fiscal authorities shall deploy all the necessary provisions needed for production to continue and thus, jobs restored.”

Specifically, the president said, “These revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State.