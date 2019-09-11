Buhari’s academic qualification: Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s motion

#TrackNigeria The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the motion by Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s academic qualifications.

Atiku and the PDP had prayed the Tribunal to upturn Buhari’s victory in the February 23 presidential election as a result of his controversial WAEC certificate.

However, in a ruling monitored by Newsdiaryonline on AIT, Wednesday, Justice Mohammed Garba held that the petition was incompetent, lacked merit and therefore dismissed it.