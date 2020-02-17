Buhari’s 20- day trip to UK, others are fake news, says Presidency

By Danlami Nmodu

Reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to embark on a 20-day trip to the United Kingdom ,UK have been dismissed as “fake” by the Presidency.

Reacting to the story which has gotten several Nigerians curious, Presidential Spokesman,Femi Adesina said Monday in a statement that, “It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.”

Adesina’s reaction titled: “Beware, Merchants Of Fake News On The Prowl – Presidency” noted, “Purveyors of fake and concocted Information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media.

Referring to the report on Buhari’s purported trip to the UK, Adeisna said, “An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

He added that, “Members of the First Family, Ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

“We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”