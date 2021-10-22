Buhari writes SGF, hails Ministerial Review Retreat

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the organization and management of the recent Ministerial Performance Review Retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries held in Abuja.

The President’s commendation was conveyed in a letter of appreciation to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office, CAO.

President Buhari, who presided over the two-day retreat, attributed its success to the hard work and commitment of the SGF and his team in his letter which partly read: “The success of the retreat is something to be proud of. You and your team made it happen. Please accept my congratulations.”

The SGF, at a post retreat meeting, thanked the Permanent Secretary, CAO, Mr. James Sule and staff of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit who worked with both local and international partners to make the event a success.

He reiterated the directive of the President to convene quarterly coordination meetings for each priority area based on the collaborative result framework even as he explained that the objective was to ascertain the status of implementation across the nine priority areas, identify bottlenecks and proffer immediate solutions.

The SGF said government will “engage with stakeholders to develop a framework to institutionalize the Central Delivery Coordination Unit to ensure that the current efforts are sustained by the next administration come 2023.”

Mustapha promised to support the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office and the Delivery Unit for effective service delivery.

“Let me reassure you of our commitment to addressing the challenges being faced at the Cabinet Affairs Office. To this effect, I have directed that the monthly overhead allocation of the CAO be increased. We will also explore every opportunity we have to provide improved welfare for our staff,” said the SGF.

Mr. Sule expressed appreciation to the President for the commendation and also thanked the SGF for the leadership and support he has provided which enabled civil servants to perform optimally.

He pledged the loyalty of his staff to the SGF and promised to carry out all directives of the President to sustain the gains of the retreat.

The two-day retreat was organized to review the level of implementation of the Ministerial Mandates along the nine priority areas, identify key impediments to attaining targets and re-strategize on how to accelerate delivery of results.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...