Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of four Executive Commissioners for NURC

By Haruna Salami

Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking confirmation of four nominees as Executive Commissioners for Nigeria Upstream Regulation Commission (NURC).

This according to Buhari was in accordance with the provision of section 11 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) 2021.

The request was contained in a letter dated 24th March, 2022 and read by the President, Ahmad Lawan at the beginning of plenary.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed four nominees as Executive Commissioners for the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission”, Buhari said.

Those nominated for confirmation include: Dr. Nuhu Habib (North West, Kano State), Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South East, Imo State), Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning.

Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Jide Adeola (North Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Similarly, President Buhari also requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Plateau State at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari said that the request was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

