Buhari writes NASS, seeks confirmation of Service Chiefs’ appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the Service Chiefs to the National Assembly, seeking for their confirmation by the Senate.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Matters (Senate), Sen. Babajide Omoworare, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, was dated Jan. 27.

“This was done in furtherance of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A.20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” he said.

Omoworare said that this was contrary to fears being expressed in certain quarters that the president had “bypassed” the National Assembly in the appointment of the service chiefs and that he (Buhari) had no intention of seeking consideration and confirmation of their appointment.

“The president, upon nomination for appointment, sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointments of Maj- Gen. Lucky Irabor, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admr Awwal Gambo and AVM Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, vide his aforementioned letter.

“It is on record that this same procedure was adopted when the immediate past service chiefs were appointed,” he said.

Omoworare expressed the hope that, as the National Assembly resumes plenary on Feb. 9, the president’s communication for consideration and confirmation of the nominations would be undertaken. (NAN)