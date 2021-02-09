Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology says President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to fulfill his campaign promises and social contract he entered into with the Nigerian electorate. Onu made this known on Tuesday at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Hovernment Area of Ebonyi while speaking with newsmen after revalidating his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister who performed the revalidation exercise at about 11a.m. alongside his wife, Mrs Chinyere Onu at polling unit 003 in Obiozara ward, also urged Nigerians to start trusting their government. He maintained that values such as trust were virtues missing in the political system, adding that APC as a party came to restore these values and reposition the country for greatness.

“There is what I really will let Nigerians know that the founders of APC decided that the time has come for a political party that can get back the values that were missing in our system. “There is the need for Nigerians to start trusting their government because trust is very important and you only trust your government when it is doing those things it has promised that it must do.

“And you can see that the administration of Buhari is working very hard to make sure that all the promises made are kept. We were just at the second Niger bridge, this is a project that has been on for a very long time. “Other administrations made promises but they failed to keep those promises but the President made a promise that he is going to build the second Niger bridge and the project is over 50 per cent completed, its like a promise made and promise kept,” Onu said.

The minister who also appealed for patience from Nigerians, noted that nation-building was very demanding and not easy anywhere. According to him, developed countries like the U.S. and the Great Britain are still grappling with their own problems. “Buhari means well for Nigeria because he is keeping many of the promises he made not minding that he came at a time when national revenue was on the decline. “Before now, crude oil was sold at 100 dollars per barrel and you know what it has been since he came to power, hovering around 60 dollars and this has been one of the best in about five to six years now,’’ he added.

Onu also applauded the President for the changes made recently in the security architecture of the country, noting that the nation was winning the war against insecurity and other forms of violent crises. The minister explained that the ongoing registration/revalidation of membership embarked by APC was critical for the party because there were those who were in APC before that were no longer in the party now.

“APC was registered in 2013 and many people don’t even know that we are barely seven years as a political party but we are growing and there is the need to have this revalidation and registration from time to time.

“This is imperative because there are those who were members before but are no longer in the party for quite a number of other reasons including deaths. “There are also new people coming into the party hence the revalidation and registration is critical for a party like the APC,’’ he said. (NAN)