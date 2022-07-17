Buhari wishes VP Osinbajo recovery after surgical procedure

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure on Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, expressed glory to God for a successful surgery, and prayed for “speedy and full recovery.”

He commended the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

Buhari assured the Vice-President of the prayers of Nigerians, and that of his family. (NAN)

