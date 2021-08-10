Buhari wishes Nigerians, Muslim world, happy new year

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday congratulated Nigerians, as well as the Muslim world, the New Year 1443 and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wassalam) from Makkah Madinah.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Shehu,Senior Special Assistant the President (Media & Publicity).

the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another. I wish all Muslims a blessed year,” the President was quoted have said.

Also, Buhari urged Muslims to reflect the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.

As directed by the of Council of Islamic Affairs, Tuesday which is the day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marks Prophet ’s journey from Makkah to Medina in 622 AD.

