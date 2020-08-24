Buhari welcomes UN’s commendation on security, corruption, pledges to do more

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed commendations by United Nations (UN) on efforts to restore security, strengthen institutions against corruption, improve health facilities and rebuilding of the multilateral institution’s office, which was attacked by terrorists in 2011.

The president, who received a delegation led by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, said reconstruction of UN building by the government was in full appreciation of the work of the international organization.

He noted that the attack by the terrorists was regrettable.

“Thank you for what you have been doing in the country, especially for women and children.

“I am glad you have put together a dedicated team to work with us,’’ he added.

The President commended the various programmes of the UN in Nigeria.

“I am very impressed with the number of programmes you are carrying out, and I hope that our ministers will continue to cooperate with you.’’

On reconstruction of the UN Building and Boko Haram bombing incident, Buhari said:

“I assure that beyond the renovation of your headquarters after that incident, we will continue to make your job feasible and comfortable.

“If you need anything in the course of your assignments talk to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.’’

In his remarks, the UN Resident Coordinator praised the administration for the rebuilding and modernisation of the UN House in Nigeria, describing it as a commendable support to multilateralism.

“The re-opening of the UN House in October 2019, after eight years, was a day of celebration and remembrance.

“It was also an act of defiance in the face of terror and attack on our core values of peace, freedom, prosperity, tolerance and justice.’’

Kallon commended President Buhari for his leadership and guidance in response to COVID-19 pandemic as well as the wisdom in establishing the Presidential Task Force and adding his voice to the global call for a people’s vaccine for coronavirus.

The UN representative congratulated Nigeria on the successful eradication of polio virus and promised to partner with the country in building more Primary Health Care Centres capable of sustaining universal health coverage.

He extolled the president and his administration for establishment of the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He also lauded him for his continuous support in advancing gender issues, the girl-child, and rights of the child in general.

The Resident Co-ordinator said the president should be praised for “legacy investments in the administration’s fight against corruption, electoral reforms and census.’’

Kallon also commended President Buhari’s “resolve to reform and return discipline in the public service as well as the success in fighting corruption, including convictions and recovery of assets.’’(NAN)