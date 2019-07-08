Buhari welcomes continued support for IDB on infrastructure

President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the support of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

The President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Adesina said the President made the call during a bilateral meeting with Dr Mansur Muhtar, Vice President, Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on the margins of the AU Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic.

According to the president, with the growing population and infrastructure deficit, no amount of money is too much to revamp Nigeria’s development challenges.

‘‘We need all the support we can get on infrastructure because the oil will not last forever,’’ the Nigerian leader said.

President Buhari thanked the IDB for ongoing interventions in agriculture, trade and investment, rural development and food security in Nigeria, noting that the county would appreciate more support in other critical sectors.

In his remarks, Muhtar commended Nigeria for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, saying it was good the country is now on board the trade deal.

While congratulating President Buhari on a successful outing at the AU Summit, the IDB Vice President pledged the Bank’s continued support to development efforts in the country

He said the President of the IDB would like to visit Nigeria to commission the Bank’s new office, adding that ”Nigeria is a regional hub for the Islamic Development Bank Group”.(NAN)

