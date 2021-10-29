Buhari vows to leave on May 29, warns tenure extension campaigners

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that nobody should start campaigning for an unconstitutional extension of his tenure in office beyond May 29, 2023.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said the president gave the warning at a meeting, on Friday, with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said: ”I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension).

”I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for an unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.”

President Buhari also tacitly expressed support to efforts to increase the role of technology in the nation’s elections.

He maintained that the introduction of the card reader and electronic register was God’s answer to his prayers, having been cheated of his victory in three previous elections.

“After the third so-called defeat, I said, ‘God Dey’. My opponents laughed at me but God answered my prayers by bringing in technology.

”At that point, nobody can steal their votes or buy them,” the President added.

President Buhari, who ended his visit to the Kingdom with the Friday Prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said he would continue to abide by the constitution in all its ramifications.

According to him, he will at all times supervise and deal with his ministers on the same basis.

He gave assurances at the meeting that in the balance of “18 months or so of my time left, whatever I can do to improve the life of Nigerians, I will do it for the country.”

The President commended diaspora Nigerians in the Kingdom for representing the country well and projecting its image positively.

He also used the opportunity to urge citizens at home to be fair to his administration at all times, asking the critics to compare the security situations in the North East and South South in 2015 and how things had improved since then.

“My problem is the North West where people are killing and stealing from one another. I had to be very hard on them and I will continue to be very hard, until we put them in line and bring back order,” he said.

President Buhari urged Nigerians living in the country to respect the laws, remain law-abiding and do nothing to derogate from the many years of friendly and mutually beneficial relationships between the two countries.

A leader of the community, Dr. Abdulkadir Maikudi, who spoke on behalf of the group, requested the President to assist the privately-run Nigerian International School in the Kingdom by equipping it to provide science and technical education.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal and the Consul-General in Jeddah, Ambassador Abdulkarim Mansur attested to the good conduct of the nearly 1.5 million Nigerians living in the Kingdom.

“Nigerian professionals are doing well and projecting a good image of our country”, they said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...