Buhari visits, inaugurates water, road projects in Katsina Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday visit Katsina State, where he is expected to inaugurate the Multi-billion naira Zobe Water Dam Project and the 50-kilometre Dutsinma/Tsaskiya road.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Malam Abdu Labaran, the Director-General (DG), Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Masari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)) on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the two projects, which were jointly executed by the Federal and Katsina State Governments respectively, are all located in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, the multi-billion naira Zobe Dam Water Project started in 1980 by the Second Republic administration of President Shehu Shagari, but was completed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Similarly, the 50-kilometre Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road was constructed in 2017 by Governor Aminu Bello Masari,” he added. (NAN)

