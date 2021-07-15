Buhari visits, inaugurates water, road projects in Katsina Thursday

Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday visit Katsina State, where is expected to inaugurate Multi-billion naira Zobe Water Dam Project and 50-kilometre Dutsinma/Tsaskiya road.

This was disclosed a statement signed Malam Abdu Labaran, Director-General (DG), and Publicity to Governor Aminu Masari, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria ()) on Wednesday Katsina.

said that two projects, which were jointly executed and Katsina State Governments respectively, are all located Dutsinma Local Government Area of State.

According to him, the multi-billion naira Zobe Dam Water Project started in 1980 the Second Republic administration of Shehu Shagari, but was completed by Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Similarly, the 50-kilometre Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road was constructed in 2017 by Governor Aminu Bello Masari,” added. (

